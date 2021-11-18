Riverside County reports most COVID deaths since March/April

Riverside County reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID deaths reported this week up to 67.

County officials said this is the most Covid deaths reported at one point since March/April.

The deaths range from Aug. 4 to Nov. 14. The youngest person was a 34-year-old from Mecca and the oldest person being a 97-year-old from Cathedral City, said Jose Arballo Jr, public information officer for the department of public health.

Since the start of the pandemic, Riverside County has reported 5,353 COVID-19 deaths. 1,079 of those deaths have been in the Coachella Valley.

Riverside County has a total of 371,878 coronavirus cases. That's up 2,063 since last Wednesday.

COVID hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the past week, however, the number remains below where they were at the start of the month.

As of Thursday, Nov. 18, there are 257 COVID hospitalizations across Riverside County. That's up 22 patients since last Wednesday. Earlier this month, hospitalizations reached 270 patients.

The number of COVID patients in the ICU is also up. There are currently 69 patients in the ICU, up by 12 patients since last Wednesday. This is the highest number of ICU patients in Riverside County since Oct. 15.

Riverside County has a total of 363,110 recoveries. That's up by 3,089 recoveries since last Wednesday.

The county's positive rate is slowly trending down. At the start of the week, the positivity rate was at 5.3%. On Thursday, it was at 4.9%, the lowest it has been since Nov. 1.

The daily positivity rate is also trending downwards. On Thursday, it was at 14.3 per 100K. This is the lowest the rate has been since Oct. 29.

