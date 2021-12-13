California issues statewide masking mandate through Jan. 15

California will require indoor universal masking across the state for a month, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced on Monday.

The mandate will require everyone in California to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, from December 15 until January 15.

Ghaly cited a 47% increase in COVID-19 cases in the state since Thanksgiving.

California will also require unvaccinated people attending an event with more than 1,000 attendees to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test less than 48 hours prior to the event, rather than the 72 hours that has become the standard.

Prior to this new announcement, Riverside County did not have an indoor mask order. The county followed the state guidelines in recommending wearing masks. The city of Palm Springs already had an indoor mask order and required proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor businesses.

Cathedral City's indoor mask mandate just ended on Friday after the city council decided to let it expire, reverting back to state guidelines. The order now means that the city will once again have indoor masking

Los Angeles and San Francisco counties also had a mask mandate already in place.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.