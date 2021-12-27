Covid-tests in high demand following Christmas, heading into New Years Eve
Test site across the Coachella Valley are slammed with long lines, as people get tested after Christmas and before the New Year.
Here's a list of test sites across the Coachella Valley:
Palm Springs
- Covid Clinic Palm Springs (PSP) Site PCR, Rapid Tests
- East Riverside Van: James O Jesse Community Center PCR
- Desert Oasis Healthcare PCR
- CVS on Sunrise Way PCR, Rapid Tests
Desert Hot Springs
Cathedral City/Rancho Mirage
- Plaza Rio Vista Kiosk PCR
- Centro Medico Cathedral City PCR
- CVS on Vista Chino PCR, Rapid Tests
- CVS on Bob Hope PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Date Palm Dr. PCR
Palm Desert/Indian Wells
- UCR Palm Desert Campus PCR
- Covid Clinic Palm Desert Site PCR, Rapid Tests
- Executive Urgent Care PCR, Rapid Tests
- MedPost Urgent Care PCR
- CVS on Washington PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Monterey PCR
La Quinta
- La Quinta Wellness Center PCR
- CVS on Jefferson PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Washington PCR
Indio
- East Riverside Van: Starbucks Indio PCR
- Fullenwider Auditorium - Indio Fairgrounds Testing PCR
- OptumServe Testing Site PCR
- Martha’s Village Clinic – Borrego Health PCR
- MedPost Urgent Care of Indio PCR
- Premiere Urgent Care Center Rapid Tests
Coachella
- Premiere Urgent Care Center Rapid Tests
- CVS on Avenue 50 PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Harrison St. PCR
Thermal/Mecca
