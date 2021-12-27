Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 11:30 AM

Covid-tests in high demand following Christmas, heading into New Years Eve

MGN

Test site across the Coachella Valley are slammed with long lines, as people get tested after Christmas and before the New Year.

Stay tuned at 5pm & 6pm to hear from those rushing to get tested before gathering with their loved ones.

Here's a list of test sites across the Coachella Valley:

Palm Springs

Desert Hot Springs

Cathedral City/Rancho Mirage

Palm Desert/Indian Wells

La Quinta

Indio

Coachella

Thermal/Mecca

Coronavirus

Samantha Lomibao

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content