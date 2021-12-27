Riverside County reports 2899 new cases, 0 deaths, & 1930 recoveries since Thursday
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 2,899 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, Dec. 24. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 392,964.
Since last week, there have been 783 new cases in the Coachella Valley.
- Desert Hot Springs: +73 cases
- Palm Springs: +70 cases
- Cathedral City: +95 cases
- Rancho Mirage: +35 cases
- Palm Desert: +105 cases
- Indian Wells: +12 cases
- La Quinta: +91 cases
- Indio: +168
- Coachella: +52
There have been a total of 62,742 total COVID cases reported in the Coachella Valley.
The county's case rate per 100K increased over the holiday weekend, going from 20.1 on Thursday to 20.6 on Monday. At the start of December, the case rate per 100K was 14.
The county's positivity rate also increased, going from 6.1% on Friday to 6.4% on Monday. On Dec. 1, the positivity rate was at 4.9%.
NEW: CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
As of Dec. 27, there are at least two known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county earlier month. The second was found during a Covid outbreak at a local restaurant last week.
Two weeks ago, Palm Springs reported that the Omicron variant was detected in the city's wastewater samples.
"As with other variants, it's is likely the Omicron variant will be within the community before it is confirmed through testing," said county spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.
DEATHS & RECOVERIES
Riverside County reported no additional COVID deaths over the holiday weekend. The county has reported a total of 5,554 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Coachella Valley has a total of 1,019 deaths.
Total COVID Deaths by City:
- Desert Hot Springs - 86
- Palm Springs - 139
- Cathedral City - 134
- Rancho Mirage - 55
- Palm Desert - 136
- Indian Wells - 8
- La Quinta - 71
- Indio - 248
- Coachella - 110
The county reported 847 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 344,690 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 2 additional COVID-related hospitalizations, including 7 more patients in the ICU since Thursday. The county now has a total of 371 hospitalizations which includes 88 patients in the ICU
This is the most hospitalizations since Sept. 30, 2021, when the county reported 362 patients hospitalized due to COVID.
At the start of December, there was a total of 238 COVID-related hospitalizations with 61 patients in the ICU.
Vaccination Data
58.1% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
3,530,768 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/27/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 960
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 929
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 429
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 417
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,291
Deaths: 126
Recoveries: 8,108
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,753
Deaths: 134
Recovered: 8,496
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 438
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 415
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,448
Deaths: 86
Recovered: 5,283
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 360
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 327
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,100
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 1,067
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 287
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 267
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 15,287
Deaths: 248
Recoveries: 14,832
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,727
Deaths: 71
Recovered: 4,557
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,249
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,216
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 407
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 400
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 989
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 971
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 5,446
Deaths: 136
Recovered: 5,190
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,038
Deaths: 138
Recovered: 4,819
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,520
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,430
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 307
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 292
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 529
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 519
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,285
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,252
· County Jails
There are 1,328 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,285 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,534 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,522 recoveries.
