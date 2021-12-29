Riverside County reports 2,269 new cases, 17 deaths, & 44 more hospitalizations since Tuesday

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 2,269 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 397,228.

Between Dec. 1 & Dec. 29, Riverside County has reported 20,990 coronavirus cases. That's up from October and November, but below the height of the Delta surge in August and September.

There have been a total of 62,742 total COVID cases reported in the Coachella Valley.

The county's case rate per 100K has jumped since Monday. On Monday, it was at 20.6 on Monday. By Wednesday, the rate was at 28.6. This is the highest it has been in several months, however, it remains below the rates in late August/early September. During this time period, the county's case rate was consistently above 30.

The county's positivity rate has also steadily jumped this week, going from 6.4% on Monday to 8.4 on Wednesday. On Dec. 1, the positivity rate was at 4.9%.

As of Dec. 29, there are at least nine known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county earlier month. The second was found during a Covid outbreak at a local restaurant last week.

Two weeks ago, Palm Springs reported that the Omicron variant was detected in the city's wastewater samples.

"As with other variants, it's is likely the Omicron variant will be within the community before it is confirmed through testing," said county spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

DEATHS & RECOVERIES

Riverside County reported 17 additional COVID deaths over the past 24 hours. This comes after consecutive days of no COVID deaths reported in the county.

The county has reported a total of 5,572 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Coachella Valley has a total of 1,019 deaths.

Total COVID Deaths by City:

Desert Hot Springs - 86

P alm Springs - 139

Cathedral City - 134

Rancho Mirage - 55

Palm Desert - 136

136 Indian Wells - 8

8 La Quinta - 71

71 Indio - 248

248 Coachella - 110

The county reported 847 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 344,690 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 44 additional COVID-related hospitalizations, including 5 more patients in the ICU since Tuesday. The county now has a total of 431 hospitalizations which includes 86 patients in the ICU.

This is the most hospitalizations since Sept. 22, 2021, when the county reported 434 patients hospitalized due to COVID.

At the start of December, there was a total of 238 COVID-related hospitalizations with 61 patients in the ICU. In comparison to last year on December 29th, 2020, the county reported 1,448 hospitalizations.

Vaccination Data

58.2% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,539,394 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/27/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 960

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 929



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 429

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 417

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,291

Deaths: 126

Recoveries: 8,108



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,753

Deaths: 134

Recovered: 8,496



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 438

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 415



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,448

Deaths: 86

Recovered: 5,283



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 360

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 327



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,100

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 1,067



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 287

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 267



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 15,287

Deaths: 248

Recoveries: 14,832



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,727

Deaths: 71

Recovered: 4,557



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,249

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,216



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 407

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 400



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 989

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 971



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 5,446

Deaths: 136

Recovered: 5,190



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,038

Deaths: 138

Recovered: 4,819



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,520

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,430



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 307

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 292



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 529

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 519



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,285

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,252



· County Jails

There are 1,328 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,285 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,534 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,522 recoveries.

