Riverside County reports 5610 new cases, 4 deaths, & 163 hospitalizations since Thursday

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 5,610 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 404,603.

Since last Monday, the Coachella Valley reported 1,579 new cases This is almost double last week's reporting of 783 in a week. There have been a total of 64,321 total COVID cases reported in the Coachella Valley.

Cases by city:

Desert Hot Springs - 121 cases

Palm Springs - 158 cases

Cathedral City - 225 cases

Rancho Mirage - 57 cases

Palm Desert - 208 cases

Indian Wells - 12 cases

La Quinta - 199 cases

Indio - 338 cases

Coachella -115 cases

Unincorporated Communities - 146 cases

In December, Riverside County has reported 22,205 coronavirus cases. It was the third-highest case total in 2021, but below January and the peak of the delta surge in August.

Click here for more City and Community data

The county's case rate per 100K has nearly doubled since last Monday.

Last Monday, the case rate was at 20.6 per 100K. This Monday, the case rate is now at 39.0. This is the highest the county's case rate has been since we began tracking it in March 2021.

On Dec. 1, the county's case rate was at 14.0

Meanwhile, the county's positivity rate also saw a big jump over the past week. It was at 6.4% last Monday. This Monday, the rate was at 10.7%.

On Dec. 1, the county positivity rate was at 4.9%.

As of Dec. 29, there are at least nine known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county earlier month. The second was found during a Covid outbreak at a local restaurant last week.

DEATHS & RECOVERIES

Riverside County reported 4 additional COVID deaths since Thursday. The county has reported a total of 5,589 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past week, the Coachella Valley reported 6 deaths. This brings the total up to 1,115.

Total COVID Deaths by City:

Desert Hot Springs - 86

P alm Springs - 139 (+1)

Cathedral City - 135 (+1)

(+1) Rancho Mirage - 55

Palm Desert - 136

136 Indian Wells - 8

8 La Quinta - 72 (+1)

72 (+1) Indio - 248 (+1)

248 (+1) Coachella - 110

110 Deaths also reported in Garnet and Thermal

There was a total of 75 COVID-19 deaths throughout Riverside County. This was well below most of the months in 2021.

The county reported 2,683 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 386,994 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 163 additional COVID-related hospitalizations, including 16 more patients in the ICU since Thursday.

The county now has a total of 595 hospitalizations which includes 101 patients in the ICU.

This is the most hospitalizations since Sept. 10, 2021, when the county reported 575 patients hospitalized due to COVID.

At the start of December, there was a total of 238 COVID-related hospitalizations with 61 patients in the ICU. In comparison to last year on December 29th, 2020, the county reported 1,448 hospitalizations.

In comparison, on Jan 4, 2021, the county had a total of 1543 COVID-related hospitalizations with 330 patients in the ICU.

Vaccination Data

58.5% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,588,695 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/03/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,003

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 947



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 436

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 420

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,978

Deaths: 135

Recoveries: 8,610



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,008

Deaths: 110

Recovered: 8,768



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 446

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 421



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,569

Deaths: 86

Recovered: 5,346



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 371

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 335



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,119

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,079



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 299

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 275



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 15,625

Deaths: 249

Recoveries: 14,996



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,926

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,662



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,258

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,226



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 415

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 407



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 995

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 978



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 5,654

Deaths: 136

Recovered: 5,299



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,196

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 4,926



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,577

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,466



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 316

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 301



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 538

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 519



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,308

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,271



· County Jails

There are 1,351 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,318 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,545 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,529 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.