Riverside County reports 5610 new cases, 4 deaths, & 163 hospitalizations since Thursday
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 5,610 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 404,603.
Since last Monday, the Coachella Valley reported 1,579 new cases This is almost double last week's reporting of 783 in a week. There have been a total of 64,321 total COVID cases reported in the Coachella Valley.
Cases by city:
- Desert Hot Springs - 121 cases
- Palm Springs - 158 cases
- Cathedral City - 225 cases
- Rancho Mirage - 57 cases
- Palm Desert - 208 cases
- Indian Wells - 12 cases
- La Quinta - 199 cases
- Indio - 338 cases
- Coachella -115 cases
- Unincorporated Communities - 146 cases
In December, Riverside County has reported 22,205 coronavirus cases. It was the third-highest case total in 2021, but below January and the peak of the delta surge in August.
Click here for more City and Community data
The county's case rate per 100K has nearly doubled since last Monday.
Last Monday, the case rate was at 20.6 per 100K. This Monday, the case rate is now at 39.0. This is the highest the county's case rate has been since we began tracking it in March 2021.
On Dec. 1, the county's case rate was at 14.0
Meanwhile, the county's positivity rate also saw a big jump over the past week. It was at 6.4% last Monday. This Monday, the rate was at 10.7%.
On Dec. 1, the county positivity rate was at 4.9%.
As of Dec. 29, there are at least nine known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county earlier month. The second was found during a Covid outbreak at a local restaurant last week.
DEATHS & RECOVERIES
Riverside County reported 4 additional COVID deaths since Thursday. The county has reported a total of 5,589 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Over the past week, the Coachella Valley reported 6 deaths. This brings the total up to 1,115.
Total COVID Deaths by City:
- Desert Hot Springs - 86
- Palm Springs - 139 (+1)
- Cathedral City - 135 (+1)
- Rancho Mirage - 55
- Palm Desert - 136
- Indian Wells - 8
- La Quinta - 72 (+1)
- Indio - 248 (+1)
- Coachella - 110
- Deaths also reported in Garnet and Thermal
There was a total of 75 COVID-19 deaths throughout Riverside County. This was well below most of the months in 2021.
The county reported 2,683 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 386,994 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 163 additional COVID-related hospitalizations, including 16 more patients in the ICU since Thursday.
The county now has a total of 595 hospitalizations which includes 101 patients in the ICU.
This is the most hospitalizations since Sept. 10, 2021, when the county reported 575 patients hospitalized due to COVID.
At the start of December, there was a total of 238 COVID-related hospitalizations with 61 patients in the ICU. In comparison to last year on December 29th, 2020, the county reported 1,448 hospitalizations.
In comparison, on Jan 4, 2021, the county had a total of 1543 COVID-related hospitalizations with 330 patients in the ICU.
Vaccination Data
58.5% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
3,588,695 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/03/22)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 1,003
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 947
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 436
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 420
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,978
Deaths: 135
Recoveries: 8,610
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 9,008
Deaths: 110
Recovered: 8,768
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 446
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 421
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,569
Deaths: 86
Recovered: 5,346
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 371
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 335
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,119
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,079
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 275
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 15,625
Deaths: 249
Recoveries: 14,996
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,926
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,662
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,258
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,226
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 415
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 407
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 995
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 978
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 5,654
Deaths: 136
Recovered: 5,299
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,196
Deaths: 139
Recovered: 4,926
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,577
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,466
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 316
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 301
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 538
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 519
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,308
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,271
· County Jails
There are 1,351 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,318 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,545 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,529 recoveries.
