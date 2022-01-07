Riverside County nears 800 COVID hospitalizations; Highest since Feb 2021
Hospitalizations
Riverside County's COVID hospitalizations numbers continue to climb.
Since the county's last report on Thursday, there have been an additional 19 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 791 hospitalizations.
It's the highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County since Feb. 7, 2021.
Since Dec. 7, Riverside County has seen an increase of 537 hospitalizations.
The county also reported an increase of 3 patients in the ICU due to COVID. This brings the total of ICU patients up to 126.
Since Dec. 7, 2021, the county has reported an increase of 56 patients in the ICU due to COVID-19.
At Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, COVID hospitalizations appear to have surpassed the Delta variant peak of September.
Today's Case Update
Riverside County reported 1,699 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 412,225.
The Coachella Valley has a total of 64,321 COVID-19 cases. The valley's data gets updated every Monday.
So far this month, Riverside Count has reported a total of 7,622 coronavirus cases.
As far as school, DSUSD has 873 cases (159 staff and 714 students). Yesterday this was at 601 cases (123 staff & 478 students).
PSUSD has reported 40 cases, all among students. This is unchanged from Wednesday and Thursday.
CVUSD reported 38 cases, which includes 35 staff members and 3 students.
DSUSD is the only district back in school. PSUSD and CVUSD students return to class on Jan. 10.
Case & Positivity Rate
The county's case rate per 100K remained unchanged
- Jan. 7 - 82.0
- Jan. 6 - 82.0
- Jan. 5 - 64.1
- Jan. 4 - 52.2
- Jan. 3 - 39
- Dec. 27 - 20.8
- Dec. 3 - 13.6
This is the highest the county's case rate has been since we began tracking it in March 2021.
The county's positivity rate also remained unchanged.
- Jan. 7 - 21.3%
- Jan. 6 - 21.3%
- Jan. 5 - 17.9%
- Jan. 4 - 14.5%
- Jan. 3 - 10.7%
- Dec. 27 - 6.4%
- Dec. 3 - 5.7%
Eisenhower Health is reporting some of its highest percent positives since the start of the pandemic.
As of Jan. 6, there are at least 107 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.
DEATHS & RECOVERIES
Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID deaths since Thursday. The county has reported a total of 5,633 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 1,115 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Coachella Valley.
The county reported 766 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 389,646 recoveries in the county.
Vaccination Data
58.7% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
3,629,993 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/03/22)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 1,003
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 947
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 436
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 420
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,978
Deaths: 135
Recoveries: 8,610
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 9,008
Deaths: 110
Recovered: 8,768
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 446
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 421
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,569
Deaths: 86
Recovered: 5,346
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 371
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 335
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,119
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,079
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 275
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 15,625
Deaths: 249
Recoveries: 14,996
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,926
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,662
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,258
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,226
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 415
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 407
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 995
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 978
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 5,654
Deaths: 136
Recovered: 5,299
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,196
Deaths: 139
Recovered: 4,926
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,577
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,466
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 316
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 301
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 538
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 519
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,308
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,271
· County Jails
There are 1,351 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,318 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,545 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,529 recoveries.
