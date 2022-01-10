Riverside County reports 4,364 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, & 0 deaths over the weekend

Hospitalizations

Riverside County's COVID hospitalizations saw a big increase over the weekend.

Since the county's last report on Friday, there have been an additional 95 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 886 hospitalizations.

According to the county, unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021

It's the first time Riverside County has surpassed 800 COVID hospitalizations since Feb. 6, 2021.

Since Dec. 10, Riverside County has seen an increase of 604 hospitalizations.

The county also reported an increase of 11 patients in the ICU due to COVID. This brings the total of ICU patients up to 137.

Since Dec. 10, 2021, the county has reported an increase of 70 patients in the ICU due to COVID-19.

Today's Case Update

Riverside County reported 4,364 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Friday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 416,589.

The Coachella Valley reported 1,785 new cases since last Monday. The Coachella Valley now has a total of 66,106 cases.

New Cases by City:

Desert Hot Springs: 113

Palm Springs: 179

Cathedral City: 233

Rancho Mirage: 68

Palm Desert: 229

Indian Wells: 18

La Quinta: 185

Indio: 433

Coachella: 152

As far as schools, DSUSD has 1,072 cases (906 students and 166 staff). On Friday, this was at 873 cases (159 staff and 714 students)

PSUSD has reported 40 cases, all among students. This is unchanged over the past week.

CVUSD reported 8 additional cases since Friday. The district has a total of 46 cases, which includes 42 staff members and 4 students.

DSUSD started school a week earlier than all other districts. PSUSD and CVUSD students returned to class on Jan. 10.

Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case rate per 100K jumped by 21 over the weekend.

Jan. 10 - 103.0

Jan. 7 - 82.0

Jan. 6 - 82.0

Jan. 5 - 64.1

Jan. 4 - 52.2

Jan. 3 - 39

Dec. 27 - 20.8

Dec. 3 - 13.6

This is the highest the county's case rate has been since we began tracking it in March 2021. The all-time highest is 152.35 cases per 100K, which was reported on Jan. 8, 2021

The county's positivity rate also saw a big increase over the weekend.

Jan. 10 - 24.4%

Jan. 7 - 21.3%

Jan. 6 - 21.3%

Jan. 5 - 17.9%

Jan. 4 - 14.5%

Jan. 3 - 10.7%

Dec. 27 - 6.4%

Dec. 3 - 5.7%

According to the county, the highest positivity rate recorded was 25.32 % which happened on Jan. 5, 2021.

Eisenhower Health is reporting its highest percent positives since the start of the pandemic.

As of Jan. 6, there are at least 107 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

DEATHS & RECOVERIES

Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The county has reported a total of 5,633 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to county data, over 90% of COVID deaths from February to Dec. 26, 2021 were among unvaccinated residents.

There were five deaths reported in the Coachella Valley since last Monday.

Palm Desert reported three new deaths (139 total)

Indio reported two deaths (251 total)

Coachella also reported one additional death (111 total)

There have been a total of 1,117 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Coachella Valley.

The county reported 4,947 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 396,593 recoveries in the county.

Vaccination Data

58.9% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data. That's up by 5,354 residents since Thursday.

3,655,511 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/10/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,028

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 977



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 448

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 428

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,211

Deaths: 135

Recoveries: 8,792



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,160

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 8,865



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 450

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 428



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,682

Deaths: 86

Recovered: 5,443



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 382

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 346



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,147

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,097



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 317

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 290



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 16,058

Deaths: 251

Recoveries: 15,288



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,111

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,844



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,289

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,236



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 424

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 413



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,010

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 982



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 5,883

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 5,468



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,375

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 5,046



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,645

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,523



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 320

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 305



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 548

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 526



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,336

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,288



· County Jails

There are 1,373 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,331 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,552 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,535 recoveries.

