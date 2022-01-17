Riverside County surpasses 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time since Jan. 2021

For the first time in nearly a year, Riverside County has more than 1,000 COVID-related hospitalizations, state data shows.

Over the weekend, the county reported 32 additional hospitalizations. This brings the total number of hospitalizations up to 1,023

The county has reported a total of 714 COVID hospitalizations since Dec. 17, 2021. The county has seen an increasing trend in hospitalizations through December. The last time, the number went down on a day-to-day report was Dec. 6th, 2021.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Jan. 17 - 1,023

Jan. 14 - 991

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations are approaching 100 patients. The hospital is reporting its highest number of COVID patients since Jan. 2021.

The local hospital is also reporting its highest ever a number of percent positivity among its patients. As of the last report on Sunday, the hospital has surpassed 40% positivity for the first time in the pandemic.

Last week, county health said 81% of licensed beds and 91% of licensed ICU beds are in use. That report was as of Jan. 10, 2022. The county's report was across the system, but officials added that some county hospitals that are close or over 100%.

There have been 886 COVID hospitalizations. That has increased by 137 patients since that report was released.

The latest vaccination status report by Riverside University Health System-Public Health revealed that unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021

The county also reported an increase of 1 patient in the ICU due to COVID since Wednesday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 152.

Cases & Deaths

Riverside County did not report any COVID data on Monday due to the holiday. A new update will be released on Tuesday, accounting for data since Friday.

As of Friday, Jan. 14, the county has a total of 423,832 cases & 5,671 deaths.

A report on Coachella Valley cases and deaths is released every Monday, however, due to MLK Day, it will be released on Tuesday this week.

Coachella Valley reported 1,785 new cases last Monday. The Coachella Valley has a total of 66,106 cases.

As far as schools:

DSUSD has reported 1,896 cases (1661 students & 233 staff) on Friday. Last Monday, the district had 1,072 cases (906 students and 166 staff).

PSUSD reported 562 cases (484 students & 78 staff) on Friday. On Tuesday, PSUSD reported 72 cases, including 32 students nad 40 staff.

CVUSD reported 137 cases (61 students & 76 staff) on Friday. Last Monday, CVUSD reproted 66 cases, including 14 students and 52 staff.

DSUSD started school a week earlier than all other districts. PSUSD and CVUSD students returned to class last week.

Case & Positivity Rate

Last week, the county's case rate per 100K reached its highest since it began to be recorded. Today, the county reported a 17.4 increase in that rate.

Jan. 14 - 212.0

Jan. 13 - 194.6

Jan. 12 - 169.8

Jan. 11 - 138.6

Jan. 10 - 103.0

Jan. 7 - 82.0

Jan. 3 - 39

Dec. 3 - 13.6

Prior to last week, the highest case rate recorded was 152.35 cases per 100K, which was reported on Jan. 8, 2021.

The county's positivity rate broke the all-time record all of last week. The previous record before last week was 25.32% set on Jan. 5, 2021.

Jan 14. 32.9%

Jan. 13 - 31.9%

Jan. 12 - 30.2%

Jan. 11 - 29%

Jan. 10 - 24.4%

Jan. 7 - 21.3%

Jan. 3 - 10.7%

Dec. 3 - 5.7%



As of Jan. 10, there are at least 332 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

Vaccination Data

59.1% (or 1,377,104 residents +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,694,206 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/10/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,028

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 977



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 448

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 428

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,211

Deaths: 135

Recoveries: 8,792



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,160

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 8,865



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 450

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 428



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,682

Deaths: 86

Recovered: 5,443



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 382

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 346



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,147

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,097



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 317

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 290



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 16,058

Deaths: 251

Recoveries: 15,288



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,111

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,844



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,289

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,236



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 424

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 413



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,010

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 982



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 5,883

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 5,468



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,375

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 5,046



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,645

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,523



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 320

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 305



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 548

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 526



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,336

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,288



· County Jails

There are 1,373 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,331 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,552 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,535 recoveries.

