Riverside County reports 4,858 new cases, 10 deaths, & 87 hospitalizations since Friday

Hospitalizations

On Monday, Riverside County went over 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time since Jan. 31, 2021.

From Friday to Monday, the county reported 32 hospitalizations. Over the past 24 hours, the county reported an additional 55 patients.

This brings the total up to 1,087. The trend of increasing hospitalizations has not slown down in the past month-and-a-half.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 17 - 1,023

Jan. 14 - 991

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The county also reported an increase of 7 patients in the ICU due to COVID since Friday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 158.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations are approaching 100 patients. The hospital is reporting its highest number of COVID patients since Jan. 2021.

Last week, county health said 81% of licensed beds and 91% of licensed ICU beds are in use. That report was as of Jan. 10, 2022. The county's report was across the system, but officials added that some county hospitals that are close or over 100%.

There have been 886 COVID hospitalizations. That has increased by 137 patients since that report was released.

The latest vaccination status report by Riverside University Health System-Public Health revealed that unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021

Cases & Deaths

Riverside County did not report any COVID data on Monday due to the holiday. A new update will be released on Tuesday, accounting for data since Friday.

As of Friday, Jan. 14, the county has a total of 423,832 cases & 5,671 deaths.

A report on Coachella Valley cases was released on Tuesday. We don't have a total at this time as communities have not been updated, however, below is the list of new cases reported this week in valley cities.

Desert Hot Springs: 115 cases

Palm Springs: 129 cases

Cathedral City: 156 cases

Rancho Mirage: 42 cases

Palm Desert: 223 cases

Indian Wells: 11 cases

La Quinta: 196 cases

Indio: 433

Coachella: 238 cases

As far as local schools, DSUSD is starting to come down in cases, while the two other districts that started school a week later are trending upward.

DSUSD has reported 1,403 total (1,186 students & 217 Staff) 1/14: 1,896 cases (1661 students & 233 staff). 1/10: 1,072 cases (906 students and 166 staff).



PSUSD reported 847 total (740 students & 107 staff) 1/14: 562 cases (484 students & 78 staff) 1/11: 72 cases (32 students and 40 staff)



CVUSD reported 286 total (202 students and 84 staff) 1/14: 137 cases (61 students & 76 staff) 1/10: 66 cases (14 students and 52 staff)



DSUSD is the largest school district in the valley, while CVUSD is the smallest.

Case & Positivity Rate

Last week, the county's case rate per 100K reached its highest since it began to be recorded. On Tuesday, that upward trend continued. Since Friday, the county reported a 44.0 increase in that rate.

Jan. 18 - 256.0

Jan. 14 - 212.0

Jan. 11 - 138.6

Jan. 10 - 103.0

Jan. 3 - 39

Dec. 3 - 13.6

Prior to last week, the highest case rate recorded was 152.35 cases per 100K, which was reported on Jan. 8, 2021.

The county's positivity rate broke the all-time record all of last week. The previous record before last week was 25.32% set on Jan. 5, 2021.

The positivity rate also continued to grow to start off the week.

Jan. 18 - 34.9%

Jan. 14 - 32.9%

Jan. 11 - 29%

Jan. 10 - 24.4%

Jan. 3 - 10.7%

Dec. 3 - 5.7%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage is reporting its highest ever a number of percent positivity among its patients. As of the last report on Sunday, the hospital has surpassed 40% positivity for the first time in the pandemic.

As of Jan. 18, there are at least 408 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

Vaccination Data

59.3% (or 1,380,689 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,722,545 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/18/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,059

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 997



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 456

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 431

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,367

Deaths: 136

Recoveries: 8,879



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,398

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 8,932



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 467

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 429



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,797

Deaths: 87

Recovered: 5,489



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 400

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 349



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,170

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,102



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 328

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 292



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 16,491

Deaths: 253

Recoveries: 15,476



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,307

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,909



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,323

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,247



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 442

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 417



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,045

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 993



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 6,106

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 5,562



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,504

Deaths: 140

Recovered: 5,105



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,687

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,540



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 331

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 309



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 548

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 526



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,362

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,299



· County Jails

There are 1,407 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,334 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,579 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,537 recoveries.

