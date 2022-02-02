Riverside County reports 1,963 new cases, 8 deaths, & 4 fewer patients in the ICU since Tuesday

Hospitalizations

Riverside County's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 1 patient since Tuesday the same since Monday. The county has a total of 990 COVID hospitalizations.

The county did not report any new hospitalizations from Monday to Tuesday. Between Last Wednesday to this Monday, the county reported 163 fewer patients.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Feb, 2 - 910

Feb. 1 - 911

Jan. 31 - 911

Jan. 28 - 1,004

Jan. 27 - 1,039

Jan. 26 - 1,074

Jan. 20 - 1,076

Jan. 19 - 1,109

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The county reported 4 fewer patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID since Tuesday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 167.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations are decreasing over the past couple of days.

Cases & Deaths

Since Friday, the county has reported 1,963 new cases and 8 deaths. The county has a total of 455,527 cases & 5,918 deaths.

The Coachella Valley has a total of 71,566 cases and 1,149 deaths. The local data is updated every Monday.

As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined total of 1,113 cases, up by 7 since Tuesday.

DSUSD has reported 454 cases (383 students and 75 staff) 2/1: 484 cases (399 students & 85 staff) 1/31: 491 cases (406 students and 85 staff) 1/28: 738 (609 students and 129 staff) 1/27: 774 cases (642 students and 132 staff) 1/26: 793 cases (654 students & 139 staff) 1/24: 739 cases (597 students and 142 staff)



PSUSD has reported 341 cases (307 students and 34 staff) 2/1: 334 cases (293 students and 41 staff) 1/31: 553 cases (498 students and 55 staff) 1/28: 576 cases (497 studens and 79 staff) 1/27: 586 cases (501 students and 85 staff) 1/26: 587 cases (501 students and 86 staff) 1/25: 705 cases (568 students & 137 staff) 1/24: 634 cases (500 students and 134 staff)



CVUSD reported 318 cases (256 students and 62 staff) 2/1: 288 (227 students and 61 staff) 1/31: 277 (219 students and 58 staff) 1/28: 348 case (272 students and 76 staff) 1/27: 324 cases (260 students and 64 staff) 1/26: 261 cases (213 students & 48 staff) 1/25: 204 cases (134 students & 70 staff) 1/24: 162 cases (129 students and 33 staff)



Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case rate continued to fall. On Monday, the rate fell below 200 per 100K residents for the first time since Jan. 13.

Case Rate:

Feb. 2 - 174.6

Feb. 1 - 183.1

Jan. 31 - 188.5

Jan. 28 - 210.2

Jan. 27 - 218.1

Jan. 26 - 225.9

Jan. 25 - 249.2

Jan. 21 - 259.1

The county's positivity rate continued to drop as well.

Positivity Rate:

Feb. 2 - 29.0%

Feb. 1 - 30.1%

Jan. 31 - 30.5%

Jan. 28 - 32%

Jan. 27 - 32.7%

Jan. 21 - 34.3%

Jan. 20 - 35%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage's percent positivity rate continues to fall. The hospital's chart shows a sharp decline in the positivity rate at the local hospital in the past couple of days.

Hospital officials told News Channel 3 late last month that the number seems to be plateauing and the hope is the peak will end by late January into early February.

As of Feb. 2, there are at least 692 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

Vaccination Data

60.1% (or 1,399,851 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,834,393 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/31/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,116

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 1,000



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 476

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 432

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,746

Deaths: 140

Recoveries: 8,891



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,864

Deaths: 112

Recovered: 8,941



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 500

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 430



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 6,028

Deaths: 90

Recovered: 5,503



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 479

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 353



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,200

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,102



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 364

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 295



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 17,239

Deaths: 261

Recoveries: 15,499



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,679

Deaths: 76

Recovered: 4,922



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,441

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,248



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 493

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 417



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,135

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 995



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 6,566

Deaths: 141

Recovered: 5,585



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,781

Deaths: 143

Recovered: 5,114



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,835

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 1,542



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 347

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 309



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 594

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 529



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,429

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,301



· County Jails

There are 1,410 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,335 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,605 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,536 recoveries.

