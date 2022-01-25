Eisenhower Health restricts visitation amid COVID surge: No visitors allowed in Emergency Department and inpatient areas

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage will be further restricting visitation to hospital patients due to high transmission rates of the COVID cases in the area.

The new guidelines go into effect Wednesday.

As you can see in the chart below, the temporary changes include 'no general visitation' for patients in Adult Inpatient, Surgery, the Emergency Department, and other areas.

There are exceptions, of course, and limited caregivers allowed in Pediatric and Birth Center areas.

LEVEL 4 (High Transmission): Inpatient Areas and ED

Patient Type Visitors/Caregivers Hours/Duration Notes Adult Inpatient No general visitation



Pediatric Inpatient One (1) healthy caregiver All hours Two (2) primary caregivers on visitor list for duration of hospitalization. Caregivers can switch twice per day in the hospital lobby. The Family Birth Center (LDRP) One (1) healthy visitor All hours Visitor is one of the two primary visitors on visitor list. Doulas allowed during the labor phase of admission only. NICU* One (1) healthy caregiver All hours Overnight caregiver. Surgery Patients No general visitation

Escort must wait off-site. Necessary visitation granted by exception. Special Procedures Unit (Cath Lab & EP Lab) No general visitation

Escort must wait off-site. Necessary visitation granted by exception. Emergency Department No general visitation All hours Two (2) visitors are allowed only for patients with specific caregiving needs. Patients with disabilities (physical, intellectual, cognitive impairments and/or developmental disabilities).

Officials said the visitation guidelines will be updated weekly, every Monday. Additional updates will be addressed for any significant shifts impacting visitation.

Go to https://eisenhowerhealth.org/visit/ to get the latest visitation guidelines.

Hospital officials said the hospital has reached a high transmission level. The hospital metrics take into account the Valley's case rate & percent positivity, as well as the hospital's own percent positivity.

According to the hospital, its percent positivity is at 40.6% as of Monday.

According to the hospital, as of last Tuesday, the Coachella Valley's percent positivity was 11.3%.

The hospital has reported more than 100 COVID patients as of Monday.

All visitors to Eisenhower Health are required to wear a face mask when entering the building. The hospital also requires proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated visitors will need to present proof of a negative SARS-CoV-2 test collected within 72-hours before each visit, which is in line with CDPH guidelines.

All visitors will be asked to have their temperature taken and asked some COVID-19 health screening questions upon arrival. Visitors who present with visible signs of respiratory illness, COVID-19 symptoms, or present with fever when screened will not be permitted to visit.

Visitor Restrictions for Desert Care Network Hospitals

(Desert Regional Medical Center, JFK Memorial Hospital, Hi-Desert Medical Center)

There are no specific limitations listed for DCD hospitals at this time. The hospital all adhere to the same vaccination and masking policies as hospitals across the state.