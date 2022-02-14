COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County fall below 500 for the first time since Dec. 30
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Riverside County fell below 500 for the first time since Dec. 30.
Since the county's last report on Thursday, there have been 111 fewer patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The county now has a total of 490 COVID hospitalizations.
Since Jan. 14, the county has reported 501 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations.
COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:
- Feb. 14 - 501
- Feb. 9 - 621
- Feb. 8 - 664
- Feb. 7 - 686
- Feb. 4 - 832
- Feb. 2 - 910
- Jan. 26 - 1,074
- Jan. 19 - 1,109
- Jan. 18 - 1,087
- Jan. 7 - 791
- Dec. 30 - 432
- Dec. 1 - 238
The ICU numbers in the county decreased by 23 patients since Wednesday. The county now has a total of 95 ICU patients, it's the first time since Jan. 4th that the number of patients is below 100.
The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that the number of COVID patients is at nearly half of what it was a few weeks ago.
COVID Deaths
Riverside County reported 22 COVID-19 deaths since Thursday. There is now a total of 6,052 COVID-19 death in the county.
According to county data, January 2022 was the month with the third-highest amount of COVID-19 deaths over the past year.
From Feb. 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, over 90% of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated individuals. That was 2,938 deaths in the 11 month period.
CASES & RECOVERIES
Since Wednesday's report, the county reported 4,286 new cases and 12,336 recoveries. There is now a total of 583,393 cases and 463,559 recoveries in Riverside County.
The big jump in recoveries is good news but the number has been affected by a recent backlog in the state's data, much like cases and deaths in the past week.
Last week, the county reported 113,421 recoveries. The following day, the county reported 64,797 fewer recoveries.
Meanwhile, the Coachella Valley's data was also affected by this backlog.
In the past week, the valley has reported 17,398 new cases and 13 deaths. There is a total of 91,008 total cases & 1,178 deaths in the Coachella Valley.
City Updates This Week (2/7 - 2/14):
- Desert Hot Springs: 1396 cases & 1 deaths
- Palm Springs: 1387 cases & 1 death
- Cathedral City: 1929 cases & 3 deaths
- Rancho Mirage: 459 cases
- Palm Desert: 1917 cases & 1 death
- Indian Wells: 138 cases
- La Quinta: 1636 cases & 1 death
- Indio: 4038 cases & 2 deaths
- Coachella: 2490 cases & 1 death
- Unincorporated Communities: 2008 cases & 3 deaths
Click here for more City and Community data
As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined total of 320 cases, down by 275 cases since Thursday.
- DSUSD reported 156 cases (130 students and 26 staff)
- 2/10: 218 cases (179 students and 39 staff)
- 2/9: 228 cases (189 students and 39 staff)
- 2/7: 239 cases (199 students and 40 staff)
- 2/3: 438 cases (373 students and 65 staff)
- 1/31: 491 cases (406 students and 85 staff)
- PSUSD reported 87 cases (76 students & 11 staff)
- 2/10: 186 cases (167 students & 19 staff)
- 2/9: 201 cases (183 students and 18 staff)
- 2/7: 201 cases (182 students and 19 staff)
- 2/3: 346 cases (317 students and 29 staff)
- 1/31: 553 cases (498 students and 55 staff)
- CVUSD reported 77 cases (66 students & 11 staff)
- 2/10: 191 cases (158 students and 33 staff)
- 2/9: 193 cases (159 students and 34 staff)
- 2/7: 174 cases (141 students and 33 staff)
- 2/4: 301 cases (249 students and 52 staff)
- 2/3: 355 cases (293 students and 62 staff)
- 1/31: 277 (219 students and 58 staff)
Case & Positivity Rate
The county's case and positivity rate both continue to decline.
Case Rate:
- Feb. 14 - 68.9
- Feb. 10 - 78.1
- Feb. 9 - 102.2
- Feb. 7 - 107.1
- Feb. 4 - 155.9
- Feb. 3 - 174.6
- Feb. 1 - 183.1
- Jan. 31 - 188.5
- Jan. 28 - 210.2
- Jan. 21 - 259.1
Positivity Rate:
- Feb. 14 - 18.1%
- Feb. 10 - 19.8%
- Feb. 9 - 22.6%
- Feb. 7 - 23.1%
- Feb. 4 - 27.9%
- Feb. 3 - 29.0%
- Feb. 1 - 30.1%
- Jan. 31 - 30.5%
- Jan. 19 - 35.4%
Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage's percent positivity rate continues to fall. The hospital's chart shows that the hospital's positivity rate has dropped by more than half of what it was in the middle of January.
As of Feb. 2, there are at least 692 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.
Vaccination Data
60.7% (or 1,414,688 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT
3,895,481 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/14/22)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 1,426
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 1,143
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 668
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 512
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 11,916
Deaths: 143
Recoveries: 10,041
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 12,580
Deaths: 117
Recovered: 10,023
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 603
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 473
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 7,582
Deaths: 93
Recovered: 6,318
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 595
Deaths: 29
Recovered: 390
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,442
Deaths: 22
Recovered: 1,236
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 515
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 366
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 21,707
Deaths: 266
Recoveries: 17,350
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 7,506
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 5,724
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,813
Deaths: 22
Recovered: 1,395
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 674
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 479
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 1,512
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 1,143
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 8,707
Deaths: 143
Recovered: 6,574
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 7,360
Deaths: 146
Recovered: 5,945
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 2,358
Deaths: 56
Recovered: 1,793
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 435
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 354
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 738
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 584
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,808
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 1,457
· County Jails
There are 1,683 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,443 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 6,932 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 6,188 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments