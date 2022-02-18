COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside County drop below 400 for the 1st time in nearly two months

Hospitalizations

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Riverside County hit a major milestone as the number of patients continues to fall.

Since the county's last report on Thursday, there have been 41 fewer patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The county now has a total of 391 COVID hospitalizations.

It's the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Dec. 28.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Feb 18 - 391

Feb 15 - 486

Feb. 14 - 490

Feb. 10 - 601

Feb. 9 - 621

Feb. 8 - 664

Feb. 7 - 686

Feb. 4 - 832

Feb. 2 - 910

Jan. 26 - 1,074

Jan. 19 - 1,109

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The ICU numbers in the county decreased by 14 patients since Thursday. The county now has a total of 78 ICU patients.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that the number of COVID patients is at more than half of what it was a few weeks ago.

COVID Deaths

Riverside County reported one fewer COVID-19 deaths since Thursday. Typically, this means that the county identified a person who died of COVID-19 is actually a resident from outside of the area.

There is now a total of 6,104 COVID-19 death in the county.

According to county data, January 2022 was the month with the third-highest amount of COVID-19 deaths over the past year.

From Feb. 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, over 90% of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated individuals. That was 2,938 deaths in the 11 month period.

CASES & RECOVERIES

Since Wednesday's report, the county reported 852 new cases and 7,584 recoveries. There is now a total of 586,447 cases and 478,858 recoveries in Riverside County.

The Coachella Valley has a total of 91,008 total cases & 1,178 deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Despite Gov. Newsom's recent announcement that the statewide indoor mask mandate expires today, under the City's local COVID-19 order, masks are still required indoors in the City of Palm Springs. https://t.co/x0lHy3t197 pic.twitter.com/gj6vt8doIA — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) February 15, 2022

As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined total of 256 cases.

DSUSD reported 104 cases (81 students & 22 staff) 2/15: 126 cases (103 students and 23 staff) 2/14: 156 cases (130 students and 26 staff) 2/10: 218 cases (179 students and 39 staff) 2/9: 228 cases (189 students and 39 staff) 1/31: 491 cases (406 students and 85 staff)

PSUSD reported 85 cases (71 stu & 14 staff) 2/15: 87 cases (76 students & 11 staff) 2/14: 87 cases (76 students & 11 staff) 2/10: 186 cases (167 students & 19 staff) 2/9: 201 cases (183 students and 18 staff) 1/31: 553 cases (498 students and 55 staff)

CVUSD reported 67 cases (56 students & 11 staff) 2/15: 74 cases (59 students and 15 staff) 2/14: 77 cases (66 students & 11 staff) 2/10: 191 cases (158 students and 33 staff) 2/9: 193 cases (159 students and 34 staff) 1/31: 277 (219 students and 58 staff)



Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case and positivity rate both continue to decline.

Case Rate:

Feb. 18 - 37.9

Feb. 15 - 51.1

Feb. 14 - 68.9

Feb. 10 - 78.1

Feb. 9 - 102.2

Feb. 7 - 107.1

Jan. 31 - 188.5

Jan. 28 - 210.2

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Positivity Rate:

Feb. 18 - 13.2%

Feb. 15 - 16.2%

Feb. 14 - 18.1%

Feb. 10 - 19.8%

Feb. 9 - 22.6%

Feb. 7 - 23.1%

Jan. 31 - 30.5%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage's percent positivity rate continues to fall. The hospital's chart shows that the hospital's positivity rate has dropped by more than half of what it was in the middle of January.

As of Feb. 8, there are at least 822 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county in early December.

Vaccination Data

60.9% (or 1,418,947 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT

3,911,629 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/14/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,426

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 1,143



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 668

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 512

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 11,916

Deaths: 143

Recoveries: 10,041



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 12,580

Deaths: 117

Recovered: 10,023



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 603

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 473



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 7,582

Deaths: 93

Recovered: 6,318



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 595

Deaths: 29

Recovered: 390



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,442

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,236



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 515

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 366



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 21,707

Deaths: 266

Recoveries: 17,350



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 7,506

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 5,724



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,813

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,395



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 674

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 479



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,512

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 1,143



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 8,707

Deaths: 143

Recovered: 6,574



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 7,360

Deaths: 146

Recovered: 5,945



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 2,358

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 1,793



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 435

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 354



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 738

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 584



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,808

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 1,457



· County Jails

There are 1,683 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,443 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 6,932 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 6,188 recoveries.

