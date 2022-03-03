Riverside County reports lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 2021

Hospitalizations

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Riverside County have fallen below 200 for the first time since July 26, 2021. This would put it at levels just before the Delta outbreak.

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County has reported 15 fewer patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The county now has a total of 194 COVID hospitalizations.

The ICU numbers in the county decreased by 2 patients in the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 31 ICU patients, the lowest since July 21, 2021.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that the number of COVID patients is at more than half of what it was a few weeks ago.

COVID Deaths

Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. There is now a total of 6,285 COVID-19 death in the county.

According to county data, January 2022 was the month with the third-highest amount of COVID-19 deaths over the past year.

From Feb. 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, over 90% of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated individuals. That was 2,938 deaths in the 11 month period.

CASES & RECOVERIES

Since Wednesday's report, the county reported 361 new cases and 1,221 recoveries. There is now a total of 592,156 cases and 545,858 recoveries in Riverside County.

The Coachella Valley reported 92,342 total cases and 1,201 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Click here for more City and Community data

Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case and positivity rate both continue to decline.

Case Rate:

March 3 - 14.7

Feb. 7 - 107.1

Jan. 31 - 188.5

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Positivity Rate:

Feb. 22 - 10.6%

Feb. 7 - 23.1%

Jan. 31 - 30.5%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Vaccination Data

61.3% (or 1,428,560 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT

3,957,243 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.