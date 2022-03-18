Skip to Content
California to lift vaccine/testing requirements for indoor mega-events starting April 1

California will no longer require vaccine verification or proof of a negative test to enter an indoor "mega-event."

The California Department of Public Health confirmed that the requirements will be lifted starting on Friday, April 1.

Mega Events are considered large crowds greater than 1,000 indoor or 10,000 outdoor attendees.

Mega Events do not include venues such as shopping malls or museums that are open to public circulation as part of their regular operations, except to the extent that such venues host qualifying events, according to CDPH.

