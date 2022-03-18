California to lift vaccine/testing requirements for indoor mega-events starting April 1

California will no longer require vaccine verification or proof of a negative test to enter an indoor "mega-event."

The California Department of Public Health confirmed that the requirements will be lifted starting on Friday, April 1.

📢 Effective 4/1, requirements for vaccine verification or proof of negative test for indoor mega-events will be lifted and move to a strong recommendation. Learn more: https://t.co/3u5UYjj3gv pic.twitter.com/OXTTnSZAlP — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) March 18, 2022

Mega Events are considered large crowds greater than 1,000 indoor or 10,000 outdoor attendees.

Mega Events do not include venues such as shopping malls or museums that are open to public circulation as part of their regular operations, except to the extent that such venues host qualifying events, according to CDPH.