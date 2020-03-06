Deadly Cathedral City strip club shooting suspect arrested in Mexico

Crime

One of the suspects in a deadly shooting outside a local strip club was arrested in Mexico, according to the Michoacan Attorney General's office.

Guillermo Cintora Gomez was arrested by Mexican authorities in the city of Ixtlán de los Hervores in the Mexican state of Michoacan. The arrest was part of a joint effort between U.S. and Mexican authorities at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Police say Gomez was the getaway driver in a homicide outside "Showgirls" in Cathedral City on June 13, 2018.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, two rival gangs started a fight inside the strip club. After they got kicked out, the confrontation spilled into the parking lot. Christian Miramontes, 25, and Manuel Vargas, 31, then went to Gomez's 2016 Jeep Wrangler, retrieved handguns, and started shooting, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

24-year-old Jason Rojas of Indio was killed in the shooting. Two other men were also injured.

Surveillance video of incident & full report (Viewer discretion advised)

The trio then fled in Gomez's vehicle.

Miramontes and Vargas were arrested in June 2018 and are each charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. They have both pleaded not guilty and their trial was pushed to April 21, 2020.

Gomez had been on the run ever since, with police even saying all the way back in June 2018 that they believed he was hiding in Mexico.

Gomez will be extradited to California in the coming days, according to Mexican authorities.

We have reached out to the Cathedral City Police Department for further comment but have not heard back at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.