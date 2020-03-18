Police searching for armed robbery suspect near Clinton St. & Avenue 46

Crime

Indio Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a park near Clinton Street and Palmwood Drive.

According to Ben Guitron, public information officer for Indio Police, a suspect armed with a handgun robbed a person near the park. The victim was not injured.

Police were called at approximately 7:44 p.m. Officers soon spotted a person matching the description of the suspect. When officers attempted to make contact, the person ran from the area. The suspect was last seen near a neighborhood on the northeast corner of Clinton and Ave 46.

Guitron said the suspect is a Hispanic male adult, in his 20s, last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie. The suspect is still believed to be armed with a handgun.