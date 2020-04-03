Sheriff’s Department investigating a shooting in Mecca

Crime

A person has been transported to a local hospital after being shot in a Mecca neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:05 p.m. in the area of 7th Street and Dale Kiler Road.

According to Deputy Robyn Flores, deputies located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities continue to search for suspect(s). A description is not available at this time.