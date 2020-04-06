19-year-old pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Cathedral City house shooting

Crime

A 19-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to attempted murder and other charges stemming from a shooting in Cathedral City that police say involved some of the same suspected gang members accused in another shooting hours before that left a man dead and his 11-year-old daughter wounded.

Ethan Bravo, of Cathedral City, is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 12 for a felony settlement conference, where his $1 million bail could be reconsidered.

Bravo remains in custody at the Indio jail.

Bravo was arrested April 1 for allegedly taking part in a March 24 shooting in the 33300 block of Wishing Well Trail, according to Cathedral City Police Department Cmdr. Paul Herrera.

Watch: Two arrested, two wanted for Cathedral City murder & home shooting

Several shots were fired at a home with people inside about 2 a.m., but nobody was injured.

The investigation into that shooting yielded "witnesses and physical evidence" that connected back to another shooting reported seven hours before, less than three miles away, police said.

Bravo is not specifically charged in connection with that shooting, which was reported on March 23 about 6:40 p.m. in the 29000 block of Avenida La Vista.

Police said a shooter approached the front door of a house and began firing as 43-year-old Ruben Hernandez stood in the doorway and his daughter stood nearby.

Hernandez died at the scene, and paramedics took his wounded daughter to a hospital. Police said at the time that her vital signs were stable, but an update on her condition was unavailable.

Ruben Hernandez

Hernandez was "not involved in criminal activity,'' according to police.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office on April 1 filed charges against four men ages 18 to 23, who are accused of being members of the

same Cathedral City-based gang involved in both shootings.

Only two of the four men had been arrested as of this afternoon -- Bravo and Jose Sanchez-Casas, who previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree

murder. He's accused of being the getaway driver in the first shooting.

Bravo is charged with attempted murder in connection with the second shooting, with sentence-enhancements for allegedly using a firearm in the

commission of a felony and committing a felony for the benefit of a criminal street gang. He is also charged with possessing prescription pills for sale.

Bravo was out on bail at the time of his arrest on an unrelated weapons charge.

The other two suspects remain on the lam, and are possibly together, police say.

Indio resident Gabriel Hernandez, 22, is accused of firing the shots that killed the Cathedral City father and wounded his daughter. He was also out on bail in the same unrelated weapons case as Bravo. Though he shares a last name with the victims, they are not related, police said.

Sanchez-Casas' 18-year-old brother, Joel Casas of Cathedral City, is being sought on suspicion of being an accessory to murder in the first shooting, although further specifics as to his alleged role were not provided by police.