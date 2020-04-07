Person stabbed in Palm Springs, suspect in custody

Crime

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing a person in downtown Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 2:08 p.m. The scene is located near the Castañeda's on the 400 block of S Indian Canyon Drive, located between Ramon Road and E. Arenas Road.

There is no update on the condition of the victim but PSPD did confirm they were transported to the hospital.

Police remain at the scene investigating.

Stay with News Channel 3's continuing coverage.