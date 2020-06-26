Marine accused of uploading child porn while stationed at the Twentynine Palms base

Crime

Robert Barrett, 19, of Oceanside remains behind bars after being accused of uploading child pornography while stationed at the Twentynine Palms base.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the Morongo Basino Station detectives were first tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on May 14.

The tip contained information that Barret uploading images of child pornography to their online Dropbox account. Barrett, an active duty United States Marine, was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms at the time this incident happened.

Deputies arrested Robert Barrett on June 24 in Oceanside. He was booked the West Valley Detention Center for possession of child pornography. He remains booked on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.