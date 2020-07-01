Armed robbery suspects arrested in Coachella

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of two suspects wanted in a grand theft and armed robberies that occurred in Thermal and Coachella on June 26.

The Coachella Community Action Team arrested Coachella residents Hernan Bustamante, 28 of Joel Leal, 26 on Wednesday at approximately 5:12 p.m. within the 85200 block of Cairo Street.

Loaded weapon found at the scene

Bustamante was arrested for armed robbery, conspiracy, possession of a loaded firearm, grand theft and child endangerment, according to Sheriff's Department.

Leal was arrested for armed robbery, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft.

Both have been booked into jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Schwartz at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990.