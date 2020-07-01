Man shot earlier this week in North Palm Springs dies

Crime

Palm Springs police announced that a man found shot in north Palm Springs early Tuesday morning has died. The investigation is now a homicide investigation.

Police identified the man as Curt Padilla, 44, of Palm Desert.

According to police, Padilla called 911 at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday saying he had been shot near Tramview Road and N. Indian Canyon Drive. Police found Padilla unconscious in his vehicle.

Padilla was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the victim was driving a black, 2015, 4 Door, Dodge Ram pickup truck

There is no suspect information at this time. Investigators are asking for the public's help in gathering information on this incident.

PSPD asks anyone with information related to this incident please to call Detective Jimenez at 760-323-8136. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.