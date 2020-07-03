Man expected to survive after being shot in Desert Hot Springs

Crime

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that occurred earlier this week.

The shooting was reported on Wednesday at approximately 7:21 a.m. at an apartment complex on 8th Street. Officers found a Hispanic male adult conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

According to DHSPD, the investigation revealed that the victim was in a verbal altercation with two Black male adults. One Black male adult produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been located. A description of the suspects has not been released at this time.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Tooth at 760-329-2904 Ext: 352 or Sergeant Weigle at 760-329-2904 Ext: 285

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.