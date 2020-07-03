Man expected to survive after being shot in Desert Hot Springs
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that occurred earlier this week.
The shooting was reported on Wednesday at approximately 7:21 a.m. at an apartment complex on 8th Street. Officers found a Hispanic male adult conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
According to DHSPD, the investigation revealed that the victim was in a verbal altercation with two Black male adults. One Black male adult produced a firearm and shot the victim.
The suspects fled the scene and have not been located. A description of the suspects has not been released at this time.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Tooth at 760-329-2904 Ext: 352 or Sergeant Weigle at 760-329-2904 Ext: 285
If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.
