Man accused of stealing ‘Q’ from La Quinta sign, vandalizing animal hospital & restaurant

Crime

Marco Trujillo, 36 of La Quinta, was arrested after deputies say he stole the Q from a La Quinta street sign and vandalized a nearby animal hospital and restaurant Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department writes that the incident first started when deputies were responding to an alarm call at the Cliff House Bar and Grill on the 78000 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta.

At around the same time, another set of deputies responded to a call of vandalism at VCA Animal Hospital right across the street.

The water main to the animal hospital was broken and the “Q” from a sign welcoming people to the city of La Quinta located in the middle of the street was stolen.

Deputies say a security guard told them that he saw the suspect run northbound from the animal hospital towards the Cliff House.

The restaurant had damage to several windows and patio furniture as well as several broken light fixtures, and a broken glass entry door.

Trujillo was found at a camp under the Highway 111 bridge, according to the Sheriff's Department. Jail records show he was arrested at approximately 12:21 a.m.

Deputies said they found the missing "Q" from the street sign and property and beer from inside Cliff House at Trujillo’s camp.

Trujillo was booked into John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and is being held on $5,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Airada at the Thermal Station, 760-863-8990.