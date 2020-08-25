Video captures thieves crash a Jeep into a Coachella store to break-in

Crime

Surveillance video captured a daring break-in early Tuesday morning in Coachella.

The video shows a Jeep Wrangler crashing into the storefront of Coachella Smoke Shop Co. on 85995 Grapefruit Blvd, near Highway 111 and 7th Street, in Coachella.

The crash caused significant damage to the front of the store.

After the crash, the video shows two suspects jump out of the Jeep and rush into the store. Surveillance video from inside the store then shows at least two suspects stealing items.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene at around 4:18 a.m. The owner of the store said deputies were on scene just a few minutes after the break-in happened.

The suspects fled the scene and remain on the loose. There is no description of the suspects available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Anyone with information related to this burglary can call the Thermal Sheriff's Station at (760) 863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867