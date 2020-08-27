Man killed in early morning shooting in Yucca Valley

Crime

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Yucca Valley.

Cindy Bachmann, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, told News Channel 3 the shooting was first reported at approximately 3:22 a.m. in the area of Sage Road, north of Twentynine Palms Highway.

Deputies originally responded to reports of shots fired but when they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are on scene conducting the investigation

There is no other information available on this deadly shooting at this time, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.