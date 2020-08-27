Two men accused of stealing over $1000 worth of lemons in Thermal

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of lemons from a ranch in Thermal.

The theft happened on Wednesday at a ranch in the area of the Highway 86 Expressway and Lincoln Street.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the two suspects were seen loading lemons into the trunks of two vehicles. Deputies were able to locate one of the vehicles which led to the arrest of two men from Thermal.

Both men were booked into Indio Jail and were released on Thursday, according to jail records. They are due back in court in December.

We will release the suspects' identities once they are officially charged by the Riverside County District's Attorney office.