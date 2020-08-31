Four teens accused of robbery & leading police on a pursuit ending in a crash

Crime

The Cathedral City Police Department arrested four juveniles accused of robbing a store and leading officers on a pursuit Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened Monday at approximately 2 p.m. at a business on the 31700 block of Date Palm Drive.

According to the CCPD, four masked suspects entered the business and forcefully took display cases with numerous cellular phones attached.

"Store employees were scared and made no attempt to stop the suspects as they fled the store with merchandise," writes CCPD.

The suspects fled the scene in a newer blue Mustang with no vehicle license plates that was waiting nearby. Witnesses told CCPD the mustang was heading northbound on Date Palm toward Vista Chino.

CCPD revealed that several officers then positioned themselves on the Date Palm bridge. The officers saw the Mustang as it approached the east on-ramp to the I-10. Officers attempted a felony stop on the Mustang but the suspects failed to yield. A vehicular pursuit started on the eastbound I-10 Freeway.

The pursuit lasted a little over three miles before it ended when the Mustang clipped a semi-trick, causing it to crash into a guard rail on the Bob Hope off-ramp.

All four suspects were detained at the scene and no injuries were noted.

The four suspects identified as male juveniles, ages 16 and 17 were from San Bernardino County. All four were arrested for Robbery and transported and booked at the Indio Juvenile Hall facility.