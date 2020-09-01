18-year-old & juvenile identified as suspects in shooting of woman in Indio

Crime

The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 18-year-old man and a juvenile wanted in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured last month.

Jesse "Trigger" Hernandez and a male juvenile have been identified as the suspects in a shooting at the K & A Market on Avenue 44 near Towne Street on August 19.

Jesse Hernandez

Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband. As they drove by past K & A Market on Ave 44, they heard someone yelling.

"The pair stopped their vehicle in front of K & A Market, and then gunshots were fired, striking their vehicle, hitting the passenger female inside," reads a news release by Indio PD.

Police and first responders at the scene

The woman was transported to the hospital and as of Friday afternoon is in stable condition and expected to recover from her injuries.

Indio Police believed the shooting was gang-related, however, detectives say the victims had no gang ties and were just passing by when the shooting occurred.

Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous. Police say the firearm used in the shooting was not found. There was no further information available on the juvenile suspect at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of Hernandez, please contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057.

If you wish to stay anonymous, you can call Valley CrimeStoppers at (760) 341-7867.