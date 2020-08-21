Woman struck by a stray bullet from nearby shooting in Indio

Crime

A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet during a nearby shooting in the city of Indio Wednesday night.

According to Indio police, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:24 p.m. in the area of Avenue 44 and Towne Street, a bit west of the Jackson Street intersection in Indio.

The investigation revealed that the woman was the a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband. As they drove by past K & A Market on Ave 44, they heard someone yelling.

"The pair stopped their vehicle in front of K & A Market, and then gunshots were fired, striking their vehicle, hitting the passenger female inside," reads a news release by Indio PD.

The woman was transported to the hospital and as of Friday afternoon is in stable condition and expected to recover from her injuries.

Indio Police say they believe the shooting was gang-related, however, the detectives are confident the victims have no gang ties and were just passing by when the shooting occurred.

Indio Police’s Major Crimes and Street Crimes Units are actively pursuing all leads, and are seeking the public help to find the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Indio Police Department Major/Street Crimes Units (Detective Marin or Detective Traynham) at (760) 391-4057.

You can also submit information anonymously to Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-341 or send an email to stop@gmail.com.