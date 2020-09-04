Palm Springs standoff suspect pleads guilty; Sentenced to nearly 3 years

Crime

A convicted felon who engaged in a several-hour standoff with Palm Springs police pleaded guilty to multiple charges today and was immediately sentenced to nearly three years in state prison.

Bruce Lombardi of Palm Springs, 37, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm -- a felony -- and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge stemming from the standoff Aug. 21 at a home in the 300 block of West Santa Elena Road.

Lombardi was sentenced to two years, eight months in state prison after striking a plea deal with prosecutors, according to John Hall, the public information officer for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

According to Palm Springs Police Department Lt. William Hutchinson, police responded to a domestic violence call about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, which later developed into a standoff situation.

Members of the Desert Regional SWAT Team -- composed of members of various local police departments -- were then sent to the scene.

"SWAT officers worked for several hours to negotiate with a subject who was acting erratically," police said. "After several hours and unsuccessful attempts to get the suspect to surrender, SWAT officers deployed tear gas into the location.''

Only Lombardi was holed up inside by the time SWAT officers arrived,

Hutchinson said. The initial call indicated a woman was also at the home at that time, but police released no further information.

Lombardi has several felony convictions in Riverside County including burglary, criminal threats and receiving stolen property.