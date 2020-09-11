Riverside County Sheriff’s Department makes 16 gang-related arrests in “Operation Urgent Fury”

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced today the arrests of 16 men and women stemming from a widespread operation geared at combating gang-related crime in the Coachella Valley.

Nearly 150 law enforcement officers from several agencies participated in "Operation Urgent Fury" Thursday in the eastern Coachella Valley, led by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force.

The operation included 130 probation- and parole-compliance checks as well as the deployment of large numbers of law enforcement officers to unspecified small geographic sectors of the eastern valley.

The California Highway Patrol and Indio Police Department also assisted. Six handguns were seized from individuals not authorized to be carrying them, the sheriff's department said. Suspects captured during the operation include those arrested on suspicion of crimes including vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, for being felons possessing firearms, along with unspecified parole and probation violations.

Anybody with information regarding gang activity in the Coachella Valley was asked to call Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force team member Officer James at 760-836-1600.