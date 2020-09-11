Third victim in Banning cemetery shooting dies

Crime

The Banning cemetery shooting is now a triple homicide investigation, police announced.

The shooting happened on the evening of August 30 at the Summit Cemetery on 2201 San Gorgonio Avenue.

Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds at the cemetery. Police have now confirmed that three people were killed in the shooting.

The Banning Police Department identified the victims as Theresa Sanchez, 42, Felicia McCafferty, 48, and James Lara, 53. All three are from Banning.

Police also revealed that the victims were shot while attending a graveside memorial. No other details have been released, including whether anyone else was injured.

William Armendariz, Christopher Armendariz, Melissa Armendariz, and Erica Lomas were arrested in connection with the killings.

According to Banning Police, William Armendariz was wanted for murder, while the other three suspects were wanted for accessory to murder.

Melissa Armendariz has been booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where she remains held on $500,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, county jail records show.

The other suspects are awaiting extradition back to California for court proceedings.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922- 3170.