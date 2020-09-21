Felon charged in Palm Springs Casino parking garage shooting; Police search for second suspect

Crime

An attempted murder charge was filed today against a felon accused of shooting a man inside a Palm Springs casino parking garage last week.

As News Channel 3 first reported last week, Jose Arlando Gomez, 28, of Palm Springs was arrested last Tuesday on Nelson Avenue in Coachella in connection with the shooting that occurred the previous day at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the victim was leaving the casino shortly after 3 a.m. when they were approached by two males in the parking structure.

"A conversation transpired and the victim was shot multiple times. Both male subjects fled the location," reads the news release by PSPD.

Police did not offer a possible motive or said whether the men knew each other.

Along with an attempted murder charge, Gomez faces sentence-enhancing allegations of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, and committing a crime while out on bail.

Gomez, who remains in custody without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday via video conference before a judge at the Banning Justice Center.

At the time of the shooting, Gomez was out on bail in a separate ammunition-related felony case. He has documented felony convictions in Riverside County, including possessing a controlled substance while armed and possessing a controlled substance for sale, court records show.

Police are still searching for a second suspect in this shooting. Anyone who may have further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Crimes Against Person's Unit at 760-323-8129.

If you wish to report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.