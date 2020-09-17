Police arrest suspect in shooting inside Palm Springs Casino parking garage

Crime

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs in downtown earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department confirmed the shooting, which happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

A spokesperson for casino confirmed shooting happened in the parking lot of the casino.

Palm Springs police officials say they are not releasing any other details about the shooting at this time due to the pending investigation.

News Channel 3 is not releasing the suspect's name at this time until formal charges are filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

