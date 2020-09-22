Investigators seek public’s help identifying vehicle seen around the time Apple Fire started

Crime

Cal Fire investigators have released a photo of a vehicle seen in the area around the same time that the 33,000+ acre Apple Fire first sparked on July 31.

Officials said the fire was started by a faulty diesel truck's exhaust pipe.

The fire quickly spread due to dry vegetation and winds, burning 33,424 acres, causing an estimated 2,600 residences and 7,800 people to evacuate, and damaging/destroying multiple structures.

Investigators are asking drivers who were traveling on Oak Glen Road, between Apple Tree Lane and Wildwood Canyon, on July 31, 2020, around 4:50 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. to call the anonymous tip line at (800)633-2836.

