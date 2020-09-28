Coroner identifies the 7 people killed in a shootout at Aguana marijuana grow house

Crime

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identities of the seven people killed in a shootout at an illegal marijuana cultivation facility in Aguanga earlier this month.

The male victims were identified as Khamphour Nanthavongdovane, 53, and Vikham Silimanotham, 64.

The female victim were identified as Phone Chankhamany, 54, Khamtoune Silimanotham, 59, Souphanh Pienthiene, 48, Thongpath Luangkoth, 47, Samantha Sourignasak, 44.

According to Sheriff Chad Bianco, were the victims are believed to be Laotian nationals.

The victims were all found with gunshot wounds at a home along the 45000 block of Highway 371, west of Anza on Sept. 7 shortly after midnight.

In a news conference on Sept. 8, Bianco said that evidence found at the scene indicated that the location was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation. Over one-thousand pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants, valued $1 million to upwards of $5 million, were located at the scene.

Bianco also said the FBI and other federal agencies were requested to assist after evidence suggested that the cultivation operation had connections in other states. There were a number of vehicles found at the property that were registered outside California.

Full News Conference Below:

The exact motive for the killings remains unclear. No suspects have been identified.

Bianco said there does not appear to be a "threat to the general public"' in connection with the killings.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.