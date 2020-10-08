Contractor seriously injured after being thrown off bucket truck during carjacking

Crime

A contractor suffered serious injuries after being thrown off an extended bucket truck that was being stolen early Thursday morning in Beaumont.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, the contractor was working in a bucket truck at Beaumont Avenue and Oak Valley Parkway. At approximately 3 a.m., a suspect attempted to steal the truck.

Example of a bucket truck (Courtesy of Kwipped.com)

Police say the suspect drove the truck with the bucket extended and the contractor still inside, damaging power lines and other utility cables.

The contractor was eventually thrown from the bucket. The suspect went on to crash into a tree at Cherry Avenue and fled the area.

The damage to power lines also caused a power outage that affected several areas in the city. Crews continue to work is on-going to repair downed lines.

The case is still under investigation, if anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the On-Duty Watch Commander at 951-769-8500