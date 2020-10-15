Charges filed against felon accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside

Crime

Kidnapping and other felony charges were filed today against a convicted felon accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside in Desert Hot Springs.

Yadira Dolores Flores -- who was on probation from a prior felony vehicle theft conviction -- was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Monday in Cathedral City, about three hours after she allegedly stole the vehicle with the child inside, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

The youngster -- 2-year-old Anthony Chacon -- was found safe and reunited with his family.

Along with kidnapping, the 31-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident is charged with wilful child cruelty, vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle and sentence-enhancing allegations of committing an auto theft with priors. Flores, who is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

According to police, the boy's mother reported her car was stolen from in front of a business in the 13700 block of Palm Drive about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, and her child was inside. Several neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the search, and an Amber Alert was issued to find Anthony.

Two-year-old Anthony

Three hours after the car was stolen, a pedestrian walking in the 67500 block of Ramon Road in Cathedral City saw a car parked in an open field matching the description of the vehicle in the Amber Alert. She approached and saw a child in the backseat, picked him up and called 911, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Cathedral City police officers patrolling the area of Sarah Street and Agua Caliente Trail saw a woman -- later identified as Flores -- matching the suspect's description and took her into custody.

After the boy was returned to his family, police publicly warned residents against leaving children in unattended running vehicles.