Suspect accused of murder in death of a woman in Indio

Crime

The Indio Police Department is officially investigating a suspicious death over the weekend as a homicide and a suspect is in custody, a department spokesperson told News Channel 3.

The incident started at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Summer Breeze Condos on Monroe Street.

Police say officers were originally called to the area regarding an incident with a couple, however, when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman in need of medical attention.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Indio police confirmed a suspect is in custody. We will publish the suspect's identity once they have been officially charged by the District Attorney' Office.

There were no further details released on the circumstances of the woman's death. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.