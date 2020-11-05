Man hospitalized after being shot in Desert Hot Springs

Crime

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Desert Hot Springs Thursday afternoon.

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson told News Channel 3 that the shooting happened in the desert area southeast of the intersection of Two Bunch Palms Trail and Verbena Drive. The shooting was reported at 12:55 p.m.

The victim is a male adult who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There was no other details on the shooting available at this time. DHSPD are investigating the incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.