Palm Springs Police vehicle covered in graffiti near the airport

Crime

A police vehicle parked near the Palm Springs International Airport was covered in graffiti early in the morning.

PSPD officials told News Channel 3 that this happened at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Palm Springs Police Department shared the photos of the vandalized vehicle on social media letting the suspect know that they have a pretty good idea of who they are.

While no arrests have been made at this time, we're sure the suspect is not thrilled to find out that not only do police know who they are already, but they've also made Santa's naughty list just a month before Christmas.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.