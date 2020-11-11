Suspect arrested after leading police on chase from Joshua Tree to Los Angeles County

Crime

A suspect was arrested after leading police on an hours-long high-speed chase from the High Desert through Los Angeles County Wednesday morning.

The chase started around 9:15 a.m. in Joshua Tree after the driver failed to yield for a traffic stop. There was no further information available on the exact reason for the initial traffic.

The California Highway Patrol reported that there were children inside the the gray SUV they were pursuing.

The SUV went from the I-10 in San Bernardino, before heading onto the

westbound Artesia (91) Freeway, the Harbor (110) Freeway, State Route 47

and then onto the San Diego (405) Freeway.

The driver topped speeds of up to 116 MPH at times.

At one point the SUV exited the northbound 405 Freeway in the Torrance

area, then quickly got back on going southbound.

It was in Wilmington where the motorist exited the 405 Freeway again and drove to the area of North Wilmington Boulevard and West Denni Street at about 11:55 a.m.

He stopped the SUV and at least two children got out of the vehicle near an apartment building, where a woman approached the SUV while carrying an infant.

The motorist tried to flee on foot and was eventually tackled by a police officer.

No injuries were immediately reported during the pursuit or the arrest.

News Channel 3 will not publish the suspect's identity until they are officially charged by the District Attorney's office.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.