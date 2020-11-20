15-year-old recovering after being shot in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday evening

Crime

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department confirmed that officers are investigating a second shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

Chief Jim Henson said the shooting happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on the 66400 Block of 2nd Street.

A 15-year-old was shot in the arm and rushed to the hospital. Henson confirmed the injuries are non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, the suspect or suspects are still outstanding.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact DHSPD at (760) 329-2904. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

This was the first of two shooting that occurred in Desert Hot Springs on Wednesday.

Later that night, at around 10:30 p.m., police say a resident shot an armed suspect that was attempting to break into their home on 13700 block of Hacienda Heights Drive.

Details: Armed home invasion stuns Desert Hot Springs residents