Yucca Valley man charged in sexual assault of three-week-old infant

A Yucca Valley man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-week-old infant was officially charged by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Keith Russell Tyerman, 33, was arrested at his Yucca Valley home on Nov 10 following an investigation by the Riverside County DA’s Office-led Riverside County Child Exploitation Team.

The same day that authorities were notified of the sexual assault, RCCET members and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies conducted an insistant welfare check on the infant and safely removed them from the home.

Although the investigation was completed by Riverside County authorities, the crime was determined to have occurred within San Bernardino County.

The San Bernardino DA's office charged Tyerman with four sexual assault felonies, including possession of child pornography and using a minor for commercial sex acts.

Tyerman is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $3,000,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 27, 2021.

