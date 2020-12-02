Woman charged in DUI crash that killed children of ‘Black-ish’ producer on HWY 62

Crime

Murder charges have been filed against a woman accused of causing a DUI crash that took the lives of the two teen children of a producer of "Black-ish" in Morongo Valley back in June 2019.

Nicole Packer,34, of Morongo Valley has also been charged with Felony D.U.I. causing injury and driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit while Driving Under the Influence, the California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday.

The crash happened on the night of June 12, 2019.

According to CHP, at approximately 10:30 p.m. the family of "Black-ish" producer Gail Lerner was inside a gray Toyota Prius traveling down eastbound on State Route 62. The driver, Lerner's husband Colin Campbell, made a left turn into the Circle K near Rosella Drive.

At the same time, Packer was driving westbound on State Route 62 at a high rate of speed and collided with the Prius.

The crash killed Lerner's two children, ages 14 and 17. Lerner suffered moderate injuries in the collision.

Parker was arrested at the scene after it was determined that she was driving under the influence.

An investigation revealed that Parker was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash following violations of a DUI conviction in 2012. She also had a $5,000 warrant for her arrest for violating probation.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office officially filed murder charges against Packer on Dec. 2, 2020 The charges were recommended by CHP after their exhaustive months-long investigation

Packer was taken into police custody once again on that same day. She has been booked into the Morongo Basin jail on $2.5 million bail.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this case.