Teen accused of shooting at three juveniles in La Quinta

Crime

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday morning in Cathedral City in connection with a shooting in La Quinta back in September.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on September 2020 at a residence within the 47000 block of Dune Palms Road.

Authorities said that three juveniles standing outside the residence were shot at multiple times by a suspect. The victims were not injured in the shooting.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify the teen suspect.

The suspect was located at a residence in Cathedral City and placed under arrest.

The Gang Task Force later reported finding evidence related to the shooting while serving a search warrant at a home in Indio.

The 17-year-old has been booked into Juvenile Hall for attempted homicide.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact CVVCGTF member Officer Budnik at (760) 836-1600.

If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, y online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601.