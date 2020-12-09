Deputies investigate shooting near Cabazon gas station area

Crime

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred outside the Morongo Travel Center gas station and Starbucks in Cabazon Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt Deanna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, deputies found evidence of a shooting but did not locate any possible victims or suspects.

The area has been deemed to be safe once again, Pecoraro confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.