Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 8:24 pm
Published 8:00 pm

Deputies investigate shooting near Cabazon gas station area

cabazon shoot

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred outside the Morongo Travel Center gas station and Starbucks in Cabazon Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt Deanna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, deputies found evidence of a shooting but did not locate any possible victims or suspects.

The area has been deemed to be safe once again, Pecoraro confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content